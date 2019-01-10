Resort executive held for Rs 13.81 crore GST evasion

crime

Pending investigation, the CMD of the resort, who has "not been cooperating" with the investigation, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody till January 18

Representational picture

Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad Wednesday said they arrested Chairman-cum-Managing Director of a popular resort on the outskirts of the city, in connection with evasion of GST to the tune of Rs 13.81 crore.

According to an official release, the resort was collecting GST from their customers and guests butnot remitting it to the government since July 2017. Thelaw stipulates that all the amounts representing GST collected from service recipients has to be mandatorily credited into to the government and periodical returns should be filed every month.

The resort and its management has not paid any tax and statutorily prescribed returns, with a deliberate intention to evade GST, the release said. The management of the resort has a dubious history of not paying applicable service tax also in the past and several notices were issued by the Service Tax Department in the past, it added. Pending investigation, the CMD of the resort, who has "not been cooperating" with the investigation, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody till January 18.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever