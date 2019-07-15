Respect thin line between awareness and alarm

opinion

A special salute to all those who care enough to go the extra mile or make a difference

It seems like all's well that ends well for Mulund locals. Even as the Railways and IIT are examining bridges as part of their safety audit and have listed out dangerous bridges, the road overbridge near Mulund station developed a huge crack. A local non-profit shot off a letter to the authorities, saying that the tracks below are visible through the gap. The Mulund east-west bridge that runs over six railway lines had developed a crack so wide that the tracks could be seen below.

He stated his case clearly, accompanied by photographs to buttress the concern. This paper, which has earlier reported his concern, later ran a follow-up report about how the civic authorities have reassured all that there is no danger about the bridge falling down.

They will work on filling that up but there is no problem and people should not fear. This is a good example for citizens who, because of social media, do have recourse to reaching out to local representatives. This has been made easier than before. It has become fashionable to become a 'citizen' journalist and it is important that people are alive to the various issues in their city.

Having said that the Mulund bridge alert is a good way of going about things. While good intentions may be at the heart of most, there is a thin line between being alarmist and being aware and we should always respect that. In the frenzied pace of communication today, it is easy to spread alarm and in fact, trigger a disaster because of the reckless use of media.

Do so with the right intentions, to help people not to garner likes or become the neighbourhood hero. Be the responsible citizen that can awaken authorities in the right manner.

