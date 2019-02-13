Irani Cup: Rest of India restricted to 330 despite Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal's efforts

cricket

Vidarbha restrict RoI to 330 despite Hanuma Vihari's 114 and Mayank Agarwal's 95

Rest of India's Mayank Agarwal celebrates after scoring his half century v Vidarbha in Nagpur yesterday

Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha managed to restrict Rest of India to a manageable 330 after orchestrating a middle-order collapse despite a dogged hundred from Hanuma Vihari and 95 by opener Mayank Agarwal on the opening day of the Irani Cup.

The two India internationals added 125 runs for the second wicket but once Agarwal's free-flowing knock came to an end, the Rest innings lost momentum as they could never recover from a middle-order collapse. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane's (13) problems against slow bowling continue as left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate (3-99) had another prized scalp in his possession after getting Cheteshwar Pujara twice in the Ranji Trophy final.



Hanuma Vihari. Pic/PTI

Sarwate got able support from the ambidextrous spinner Akshay Karnewar (1-45) and veteran off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (3-67). Vihari, who had scored a hundred in the last Irani Cup, once again held the innings together, scoring 114 off 211 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. Agarwal's innings was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. From 231 for 3, suddenly, RoI slumped to 258 for 7 as Vihari reached his 16th first-class hundred.

Jaffer injured

Vidarbha's star batsman Wasim Jaffer was declared unfit to play in the Irani Cup against Rest of India in Nagpur. According to a report in espncricinfo.com, the talismanic top-order batsman failed a fitness test before the game after spraining his ankle.

