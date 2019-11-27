Restaurant delivers food late, cop assaults manager, thrashes him with a stick

An assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly handcuffed and assaulted the manager of a restaurant at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station premises in Delhi as his food was not delivered in time and neither were his phone calls answered.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, an FIR was lodged against the assistant sub-inspector by the Delhi Police on Monday. He has been booked for wrongful restraint, assault, criminal intimidation and snatching cash from the manager.

The assistant sub-inspector was suspended and sent to district lines soon after senior police officers took note of a video which was shot by the manager on a phone where he was narrating the torture he went through and showed his injuries as well. The video was widely circulated on social media. The police said they examined the footage of the CCTV cameras and found that the assault had been captured on one of them.

In the video, the manager said the station house officer ordered food around 8:30 pm on Thursday. He also added that he could not pick the calls because he was busy.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said that the FIR against the police officer was registered after the complainant's allegations were found to be genuine following an internal enquiry. However, the manager was called to the restaurant by a police station staff.

“When I reached, the ASI began assaulting me. He handcuffed me in a room and started slapping, punching me. The ASI kicked me in my private parts. I was also assaulted with a stick,” the manager said in the video.

The manager added that Rs 5,500 were snatched from his pocket and he was threatened for his life if he would ignore calls in the future.

The DCP said, "To ensure a fair and proper probe, an inspector of a different police station has been appointed as the investigating officer. By registering this case, we want to convey to other police personnel that similar departmental and legal action would be initiated if anybody is found involved in similar unlawful acts."

