Restaurant owner shot dead in Noida

crime

Jaipal, who lived in Gopalgadh town of the district, was shot thrice by the assailants and the locals working in the fields nearby rushed to help him when they heard bullet shots, police said

Representational picture

A 50-year-old restaurant owner was shot dead Sunday by unidentified assailants at the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said. The incident occurred when Jaipal, who runs a restaurant in Tappal, was returning home on his two-wheeler, the police said.

"At around 7.30 pm when Jaipal reached the Mehndipur cut, he was shot at by the unidentified men. Jaipal was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last," Station House Officer Jewar Police Station S S Bhati said.

Jaipal, who lived in Gopalgadh town of the district, was shot thrice by the assailants and the locals working in the fields nearby rushed to help him when they heard bullet shots, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings were undertaken, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever