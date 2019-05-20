Restaurants helmed by Celebrity Chefs in Beverly Hills

international

Beverly Hills offers numerous options to enjoy a meal prepared by some of the worldâs most renowned restaurateurs

Beverly Hills is a playground of the stars and the chefs in the kitchen are just as famous. Ranging from exquisite Michelin star rated restaurants to quaint local favourites, the city offers numerous options to enjoy a meal prepared by some of the world’s most renowned restaurateurs.



Spago Beverly Hills:

Wolfgang Puck is widely known for the best of restaurant hospitality and the ultimate in all aspects of culinary arts. From restaurants to cookware, Puck has created a culinary empire second to none. The celebrity chef has even expanded into catering and is one of the official caterers for the Academy Awards Governors Ball. Instead of solely being stationed in the kitchen, Wolfgang extends his passion for food to the stage. He has been featured in countless television shows including Iron Chef America and American Idol. Wolfgang Puck and Barbara Lazaroff's flagship restaurant, Spago Beverly Hills, is a must stop for visitors to the city. The master chef created a menu with his iconic farm-to-table philosophy, heightening the ever-popular California cuisine which catapulted Puck to stardom. Diners who crave for the best of Beverly Hills can't miss Spago's California Tasting Menu, which allows guests to indulge in the best ingredients the state has to offer. Spago also serves Japanese cuisine, like Meiji Tofu Soy Milk and Hijiki Sea Weed, only strengthening the incomparable flavour of Spago's unique dishes. Another amazing feature is their vast wine collection, which touts over 30,000 bottles! Lucky diners might catch a glimpse of Chef Puck preparing meals or greeting guests within Spago's dining room.

Maude:

Chef Curtis Stone is an Australian born celebrity chef who appears regularly on television shows including Top Chef Masters, The Celebrity Apprentice 3, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Moving past television, Stone has released several cookbooks, including the ever-popular Relaxed Cooking with Curtis Stone: Recipes to Put You in My Favourite Mood. Chef Stone's passion for cooking was sparked by his grandmother and he began cooking with her at the age of four. Beverly Hills is home to Stone's very first flagship restaurant, Maude. Named after his dear grandmother, Maude is the realization of Stone's dream to open "a tiny, little restaurant, where I'm able to cook with the very best of the season and create an incredible menu that changes regularly." In January 2018, the restaurant rolled out a new menu format, focusing on a seasonal set menu inspired by the world’s leading wine regions. Seats are limited in this special twenty-five seat restaurant, so make your reservation today.



Matsuhisa Beverly Hills:

Legendary sushi master Nobu Matsuhisa has received countless personal honours including "America's 10 Best New Chefs" and one of "11 Most Influential Chefs of the Decade." Born and raised in Japan, Nobu finished his culinary apprenticeship at the age of 24. Thereafter, Nobu ventured overseas to Peru where he was inspired to combine Peruvian elements into his cooking. The creative mixture of ingredients made Nobu "the father of new-style Japanese cuisine." After stays in Argentina and Alaska, Nobu returned to Los Angeles and opened the iconic Matsuhisa Beverly Hills in 1987. The restaurant was awarded one Michelin Star in 2007 and was voted "Best Japanese Restaurant in Los Angeles" and "Top 10 Best Places for Sushi in the United States." Diners to Matsuhisa can savour the sushi bar's imaginative dishes including Lobster Tacos, Yellowtail Sashimi with jalapeno, Octopus Tiradito and Tuna Tempura Roll with yuzu miso. Every bite at Matsuhisa is a flavourful feast made of Japanese authenticity and exotic tastes.



Jean-Georges Beverly Hills:

Jean-Georges Vongerichten, an acclaimed Michelin-star chef and author to several cookbooks, heads Jean-Georges Beverly Hills and The Rooftop by JG at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. With restaurants that adorn the global landscape from New York City to Japan, Jean-Georges' restaurant in the luxury property is his first West Coast venture. His opulent French-American dishes are inspired by popular choices of other Jean-Geroges restaurants from around the world and focus on the finest flavours pulled from locally sourced and seasonal ingredients.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills offers plush indoor seating, a 25-seat private dining room and a sprawling passionfruit vine-covered outdoor terrace. The Rooftop by JG is a one-of-a-kind eatery set atop the luxury hotel's 360-degree rooftop, making it the perfect setting for a memorable lunch or dinner. Guests can choose to enjoy the menu from either establishment in the comfort of their own room or poolside at the hotel's rooftop cabanas.

CUT Beverly Hills:

Chef Wolfgang Puck is synonymous with the ever-popular California cuisine; however, steak is one of his specialties as well. Puck launched his first restaurant specializing in steak in 2006 right here in Beverly Hills. CUT Beverly Hills blends his modern sophistication into the classic American steakhouse and has been an instant success since its debut. The top-tier, contemporary restaurant is highly hailed as one of the top three steakhouses in the United States. Its incomparable location in the famous Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel makes the high-style dining experience even more stylish and entices many celebrities. When strolling through CUT, Wolfgang may be found entertaining diners with photo-opps, as he visits the restaurant frequently when he's in town.

Like the architecture and interior design, the menu is anything but traditional. While CUT's menu offers a variety of select beef cuts, the main attractions are the 100 percent Wagyu cuts from the Miyazaki Prefecture in Japan. CUT Beverly Hills earned a coveted star from the Michelin Guide, Los Angeles edition and continues to be the ultimate chic destination for food lovers and celebrities.

