Restaurants must not wait for fire advisories

It is good though to learn through the report in this paper that the restaurant does not need major changes and the establishment has agreed to make changes and seek more guidance from the fire department

Following a fire safety check by the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of a restaurant at Kamala Mills Compound, it has been issued a five-point compliance report by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. A fire brigade team had inspected the establishment's premises and had asked for some immediate alterations to its interiors for fire compliance. It has now given the eatery 30 days to comply with the advisory that primarily highlights the structure of kitchen, electrical work and sensitisation of employees.

Even a 30-day period is generous when it comes to fire and the nature of emergency. This restaurant must start establishing the guidelines and get cracking on alterations as soon as possible rather waiting for the close of deadline.

In the first place, there should not have been any need for this advisory. The premises should have been spot on with fire compliance in the first place. Given the history of the area and the huge tragedy that had occurred earlier, it is imperative that every eatery takes upon itself the responsibility of being absolutely fire compliant.

The fire department in each area, must be accessible for guidance in case restaurants and other establishments need it. The restaurant has to take ownership and be accountable for its interiors and fire-fighting equipment within. The human factor is all important. Trained staff with at least basic knowledge about how to react in case of an emergency is a must. Several restaurants do put up fire compliant boards inside the premises. Every eating house must truly live up to it.

