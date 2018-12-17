Restrictions imposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir after civilian killings

national

Saturday's incident also killed a soldier and injured two others. Pic/PTI

Authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions in Pulwama and parts of Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of the strike called by separatists against the killing of seven civilians during an encounter on Saturday.

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Pulwama district of south Kashmir and six police station areas of Srinagar, officials said. Separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Saturday called for a strike across Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of the civilians. The JRL also asked people to march to the headquarters of the Army's Chinar Corps at Badamibagh here on Monday.

Seven civilians were killed and several others injured after security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters near an encounter site in Sirnoo village of Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday. Three militants were killed in the encounter in which a soldier also lost his life while two other Army men were injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday ordered a probe into the death, an official spokesperson said. He appealed to people to stay away from encounter sites while directing the state's Divisional Commissioner to inquire into the incident.

