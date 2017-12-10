Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent protest march

Restrictions were imposed in many parts of Srinagar on Sunday to prevent a separatist-called protest march, police said. The areas under restrictions were Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud

Restrictions were imposed in many parts of Srinagar on Sunday to prevent a separatist-called protest march, police said. The areas under restrictions were Khanyar, Nowhatta, Rainawari, M.R. Gunj, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud. "Partial restrictions have also been imposed in Kothibagh and Ram Munshibagh areas," the police said.



Pic/PTI

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate, has called the protest march to the headquarters of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Sonawar to highlight human rights violations in Kashmir. The march coincides with the World Human Rights Day observed annually on December 10. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has gone underground. Authorities have already placed Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest while the octogenarian senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani continues to remain under house arrest for nearly a year. Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the areas placed under restrictions.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go