Resul Pookutty joins Motion Picture Sound Editors as a board member

Sound designer Resul Pookutty has joined Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) as a board member. The Oscar winner shared the news on Twitter. Pookutty wrote, "Absolutely delighted to share with you all that I'm elected as one of the Board Members of #MPSE (Motion Pictures Sound Editors Guild Of America). "Sharing my name and seat with some of most prolific names in the industry... Huge honour for Indian Film Industry. First of it's kind!" Pookutty, who is currently in Los Angeles, his "second home", wrote. He also called the city "a land that has given me everything!" Pookutty earlier shared a WhatsApp screenshot which also mentioned other names of members, who along with him have been elected for a two-year term.

Absolutely delighted to share with you all that I’m elected as one of the Board Members of #MPSE (Motion Pictures Sound Editos Guild Of America). Sharing my name and seat with some of most prolific names in the Induatry... huge honour for Indian Film Industry.First Of it’s kind! pic.twitter.com/9z33K5xHeP — resul pookutty (@resulp) January 7, 2019

They include James Barth, Perry LaMaca, Paulette Victor Lifton, David Barber, Garrett Montgomery, Daniel Blanck, Miguel Araujo and Jamey Scott. According to its website, MPES, founded in 1953, is an organisation "dedicated to improving the recognition of its members by educating the public and the rest of the filmmaking community as to the artistic merit of sound editing".

