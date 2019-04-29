Results of 1,428 students withheld for irregularities in exams in UP's Muzaffarnagar

national

The UP Board high school and intermediate results were declared on Saturday

Representational image

Results of at least 1,428 students of high school and intermediate examinations of this district have been withheld for alleged irregularities, the authorities said on Monday.

During the investigation, it was found that the students of class 10 and Class 12 had submitted fakes certificates and other related documents along with their examination forms, District Inspector of Schools Brijesh Kumar said.

The results will be uploaded on both the official website — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students can also download the results for class 10th and class 12th by visiting the website - examresults.net. Uttar Pradesh students who appeared for the board exams for class 10th and 12th are advised to be ready with their hall tickets or admit cards to quickly check their Board result.

This year witnessed around 58 lakh students appear for the two board exams. The state board held the Class 10th exams from February 7 to February 28, 2019, and the Class 12th exams from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

