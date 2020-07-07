Results of IB diploma programme out, Mumbai schools excel

At Jamnabai Narsee School, from total of 99 students who appeared for the exams, 12 scored above 40 points. Pic/Getty Images

The International Baccalaureate (IB) board declared its diploma program (Class XII equivalent) results on Sunday evening. Not only is this the first result of the season, but it is also the first result where the evaluation was done based on a separate set of formula as written exams were cancelled by the board considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

City schools recorded impressive performances with many students with near-perfect scores. At Dhirubhai Ambani International School in BKC, four students - Niharika Ghoshal, Ishita Gupta, Aman Ladia and Maya Singapuri emerged as world toppers with a perfect score of 45 points while the school's average score was recorded as 39.1 points.

At Jamnabai Narsee School, in Vile Parle, Neeha Gupta topped with 43 points and from the total 99 students who appeared for the exams this year, 12 scored above 40 points. At SVKM JV Parekh International School in Vile Parle, of the 35 students registered for the diploma, six students secured 37 points or more. School toppers Mukti Bari and Ayati Kele secured 40 points each.

"Our school's subject-wise averages have improved substantially compared to the previous years," said Dr G Swaminathan, principal of the SVKM International School adding that 100 per cent of the students have been placed in the top international universities such as British Columbia, King's College London among all.

Talking about the results this year, Jasmine Madhani, head of the Jamnabai Narsee International School, said, "During this extraordinary pandemic, the result is a testimony of students' consistent performance over the two years, along with teachers' commitment and parents' support."

The IB board was the first one to decide cancellation of the written papers of board examination scheduled in May after knowing the COVID-19 situation. Soon after the decision of cancellation, it was also informed to students that they will be evaluated based on their internal assessment marks which their respective schools had already submitted. Other aspects considered for evaluation included previous exam results, individual schools data and subject data.

39.1points

Avg score recorded at Dhirubhai Ambani School

