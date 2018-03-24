Results of Rajya Sabha elections held across 6 states declared

The results of Rajya Sabha elections held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was declared on Friday



Representational Pic

The results of Rajya Sabha elections held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was declared on Friday.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory on nine seats, Samajwadi Party managed to bag one seat.

BJP candidates, who have been elected to the Upper House in the state include Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, GVL Narasimha Rao, Harnath Yadav, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and Anil Aggarwal.

Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan managed to bag one seat and elected to the Upper House from the state.

In West Bengal, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi bagged one seat while Trinamool Congress secured four seats.

Further, in Chattisgarh, BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey was declared elected to the Upper House. She defeated Congress candidate Lekhram Sahu in a direct contest.

In Kerala, Janata Dal leader MP Veerendra Kumar was elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala with 89 votes beating Congress' D Babu Prasad.

In Karnataka, BJP candidate Rajeev Chandershekhar was declared elected to the Upper House while in Telangana three leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) including B Prakash, J Santosh Kumar and AB Lingaiah Yadav were elected.

In Jharkhand both Congress Party and BJP bagged one seat each.

Dheeraj Sahu of Congress Party and Sameer Oraon of BJP won the Jharkhand's Rajya Sabha seats.

Voting for 25 of 59 Rajya Sabha seats was conducted earlier today. A total number of 59 vacancies will be created in the Rajya Sabha in April which necessitated the elections.

Earlier on March 15, 33 candidates from 10 states were unanimously elected. Seven Union Ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, were among them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever