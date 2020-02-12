Retired armyman opens fire at family, teen daughter shoots him dead

Mathura: A 41-year-old retired army personnel was shot dead by his 17-year-old daughter after he opened fire at her and his wife after a heated argument in the family, in Mathura. His wife and daughter were seriously injured in the incident, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the deceased, Chetram Singh, had retired six years after serving as a Naik in the Jat Regiment, had learned of an alleged affair between the girl, who takes coaching classes in Allahabad and a local youth.

On the day of the incident, the matter had led to a heated argument and in a fit of rage, he took out his pistol and opened fire at his 38-year-old wife and the teenager. When he was about to shoot his 13-year-old son, the injured girl pounced on him and snatched the weapon from him and opened fire at him that killed him on the spot.

According to the police, Chetram’s wife sustained a bullet injury on her right eyebrow, and the girl was shot in her abdomen. They have been critically injured in the incident and are battling for their lives in the hospital. The police said that they are waiting for them to record the statements. The girl’s younger brother is studying in Class 9.

The police also said that Chetram sustained injuries on his chest and abdomen and his body has been sent for postmortem.

A case was registered by the deceased man’s brother under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Naujheel police station. The deputy inspector general of Mathura said that the police recovered a pistol, two magazines, three live and two empty cartridges from the spot.

