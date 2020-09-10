Retired female professor killed at home, police says accused entered through window

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 66-year-old woman, who originally hails from Kolkata, was allegedly killed by an unidentified man at her Dehradun house in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to police officials, the woman, a retired female professor, was found dead in Doiwala area of Uttarakhand.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the deceased was identified Putup Ghosh and she used to live alone in her house in Dehradun. Senior sub-inspector Mahavir Singh Rawat, who is probing the case, said, "The incident seemed to have happened at night as police were informed by a local on Wednesday at around 7 am after which we rushed to the spot to initiate an investigation."

He further added, "Prima facie it was found that she was strangled to death by an unidentified person who entered from a window from the backside of the house. A probe has been started in the case."

Also Read: Wife murders husband with help of paramour, gives Rs 5 lakh contract

Meanwhile, another officer privy to the investigation, said, "The deceased was a highly qualified person and often used to go abroad on professional tours and lectures. She sometimes also used to visit some Dehradun-based institutions for giving lectures."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news