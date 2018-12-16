Retired IAS officer to head Urban Art Commission

national

After the state government notified formation of the Urban Art Commission in Mumbai, BMC chief Ajoy Mehta appointed Ramanath Jha, former IAS officer, as the chairman of the commission. The committee also engaged six experts from various fields.

The committee wants to develop places in several wards where art and music can be showcased, said officials. While this body will be involved with helping the BMC develop more art-led open spaces, it is also currently brainstorming on how to diversify and spread culture in the city. Mehta has asked ward officials to come up with a list of places where various activities can be held with maximum involvement of the citizens. Members such as architect Ratan Batliboi, sculptor Arzan Khambatta, classical singer Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, Chandrakant Kulkarni of theatre, history professor Dr Anita Rane-Kothare and visual artist Sanjeev Khandekar are part of the city's urban commission.

A senior civic officer, not willing to be named, said, "We are yet to frame the guidelines, but the BMC officers are definitely coming forward with several suggestions. We want to do something like Shimla's Mall Road, where art and culture can be displayed, along with people taking a stroll and appreciating the beauty." Jha was not available for comment.

Work in progress

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced this commission last year. After the notification was issued by the Urban Development department, the state asked the BMC to look into the appointments.

