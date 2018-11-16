Retired John Hastings all set to open a cafe with wife in Australia

cricket

There's an opportunity in the market down there to provide something fresh, new and fun," Hastings told the Australian newspaper. Cheers to that!

John Hastings with wife Briannan

Australian bowler John Hastings may have been forced to retire from cricket due to serious health issues, but he has already made plans for his second innings. He will open a cafe in Frankston, South Australia with wife Briannan.

Hastings had to quite cricket after doctors warned that it could be life-threatening if he continued to bowl. He explained that despite undergoing various tests, the cause of him coughing up blood whenever he bowls could not be determined.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Hastings, Briannan and her cousins planning to open their cafe early next year. "That's going to be called Mr Frankie. I'll be in there helping out, trying to sell some coffees, and we're just going through the process of liquor licensing. There's an opportunity in the market down there to provide something fresh, new and fun," Hastings told the Australian newspaper. Cheers to that!

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates