Retired policeman, wife found dead in Odisha

Representational picture

Koraput (Odisha): A retired policeman and his wife were found dead with injury marks on their bodies in Jeypore town of Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday, police said. The deceased were identified as M K Rehman, a retired sub-inspector of police, and his wife Hafija Bibi of Jayanagar locality of Jeypore town, police said.

The couple bore injury marks on their head as well as other parts of their bodies, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Koraput, Utkal Ranjan Das. "It is suspected that the couple was murdered on Friday night," he added. The two were in their house in the night as their son and daughter-in-law had gone to a relative's place nearby.

After their return on Saturday morning at around 8 am, they found their parents were lying in a pool of blood and informed the police, the ASP said. Meanwhile, police have detained the son of the deceased couple, identified as Rotif Rehman, for interrogation. An investigation into the case was on, he said.

