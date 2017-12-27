Retired professor's car snatched at gun point in Greater Noida

Armed men robbed a retired professor of his car in the Dadri area last night, police said today

"Greater Noida resident and retired professor Ashok Kumar last night was going from Kailash hospital. As he reached the 130 meters wide road, a car overtook him and forced him to halt. Then armed men came out from that car and overpowered him at pistol point and robbed his car, purse and mobile phone," Dadri SHO Ram Sen Singh said.

The victim lodged his report today, he said. When the police team reached the site, they found Kumar's mobile phone and purse some distance from the spot.

