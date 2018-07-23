Retired top cops say Julio Ribeiro's remarks may lead to bitterness

They say retired former CP's 'good cop-bad cop' remarks may demoralise the force, lead to bitterness

(From left) M N Singh with Parambir Singh

Looks like Thane Commissioner of Police (CP) Parambir Singh is not the only one irked by former Mumbai CP Julio Ribeiro's 'good cop-bad cop' article. The ones taking offence to it now are retired top cops, who feel that fellow retiree Ribeiro shouldn't have passed such remarks against policemen still in the force, as it may demoralize the teams they're leading. mid-day had reported about Singh's stinging reply to Ribeiro's article on July 17 in, 'Ribeiro influenced so many cases. How dare he call me a bad cop?'

Among those who also disliked Ribeiro's remarks is former Mumbai CP M N Singh, who was DCP (Zone-1) when Ribeiro was Mumbai police chief.



P S Pasricha. File Pics

'Lead to bitterness'

He told mid-day, "I don't want to comment on what he should or shouldn't have done. Speaking for myself, I wouldn't have written such an article, as I feel that such remarks lead to bitterness and formation of groups in the service, which is not healthy for the organisation. I worked under him as a DCP and I think he's a very good officer and an excellent leader."

Retired ADGP of special operation P K Jain said, "If a senior officer who has served as Mumbai CP says that the Maharashtra government has appointed a good man as the current CP, then it's a good thing, but if he has called someone a 'bad cop' then I think it is very defamatory and unacceptable from such a senior officer. While I haven't worked with Riberio, as I was ASP of Daund in Pune when he retired, I've heard that his working style was excellent."



Madhu Shinde, Retired IPS officer

'This was not right'

Retired DGP of Maharashtra PS Pasricha told mid-day, "After retirement, the retired officer should only speak on topics of which they're an expert so that it can be useful for the new generation. We cannot write an ACR (annual confidential report) of an officer in a daily; it's unethical and unprofessional. How can he pass such a remark without seeing Singh's working style?" He added, "He should have done this had he been assigned to write about the officer or if the Chief Minister want his opinion, he should have told him personally. But what he did was not right."

Retired IPS officer Madhu Shinde and former joint CP of Thane police opined, "It is not correct for him to pass remarks against an IPS officer junior to him. I feel that if the government appoints someone as commissioner, that doesn't mean whoever else was in the race is a 'bad cop'; they're good somewhere, because of which they're in the race." He added. "I haven't worked with Ribeiro; I've heard he's a good officer, but I'm surprised seeing his remarks for juniors."

Also Read:

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates