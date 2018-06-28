Retirement? Roger Federer leaves it to family to decide

Roger Federer and his wife have four kids â Myla Rose, Charlene Riva, Lenny and Leo

Roger Federer and Mirka

When will Swiss tennis great Roger Federer call it quits has been a constant topic of discussion. However, Federer, who married Mirka in 2009, has left the question to his family to answer.

"My family will essentially decide how much longer we can do this. If I sense my children are unhappy, if I am injured, if my wife, who is very supportive, is not happy, it will have an impact and the tour will be over very quickly," Federer told Aussie daily, The Australian Financial Review recently.



Federer's kids - daughters Myla and Charlene with sons Leo and Lenny

The couple have four kids — Myla Rose, Charlene Riva, Lenny and Leo. "Right now, I have a good balance. I did 17 years of brutal play on tour, right from January to November. Now, I want to maintain my level of play for the ticket holders who pay their money and feel, 'Roger gave it everything', " he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates