Retrofitted autorickshaws to help Mumbai fight COVID-19, Milind Deora shares video

In order to help Mumbai fight the COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader and former Union Minister Milind Deora recently donated unique autorickshaws to the civic body. Taking to Twitter, Deora said that the retrofitted autorickshaw will reach the slums to dispense oxygen and conduct COVID-19 tests.

Here's what Milind Deora tweeted:

Handing over these unique auto rickshaws to @mybmc shortly.



While sharing the good news, Deora said he is optimistic about these mobile units helping to decongest city's hospitals in Mumbai's fight against the global pandemic. In the 2-minutes 16 seconds video, one can see autorickshaws being turned into a Mobile COVID-19 Oxygen Response van.

This project was undertaken by Milind Deora's NGO Murli Deora Foundation. The Congress leader also thanked the Godrej Group and Anant University for helping to make this coronavirus emergency response vehicle a reality.

A brief look at the video shows an autorickshaw turned into a mobile COVID-19 Oxygen Response van. The van comprises of a stretcher for the patient and bench for healthcare workers.

What's more? The Oxygen response van also has an oxygen cylinder, a first aid kit, and a humidifier. "It can reach narrow lanes and slum zones of the city which would otherwise have been inaccessible," the video says explaining its features.

Promising safety first, the mobile COVID-19 response van also features eight automatic sanitizer nozzles to disinfect the van before and after a patient's visit. The retrofitted autorickshaw is also covered with a twin layer of tarp and an insulation layer for the safety of the mobile van driver. Besides, it also features a generator, one fan, and a light fitting.

The mobile COVID-19 Oxygen Response van is first of its kind and considering Mumbai's congested slums, it will definitely help to reach more people and help fight the deadly virus in every nook and corner of the city. The video states that the retrofitted autorickshaw has been designed to meet the needs of the severely ill patients who require emergency oxygen supply.

The post has garnered over 40,000 views and nearly 15,000 likes. Hundreds of users lauded Deora for his noble idea. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka said, "Well done. Much needed", while film producer Atul Kasbekar said, "Excellent idea". A comment read, "Sumthing unique and almost a portable product keeping in mind the congested lanes of Mumbai Streets. Kudos!!!"

Here's how netizens reacted:

With over 2 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India. While the state has recorded over 9,000 deaths due to the deadly virus, over 1.15 lakh people have successfully recovered.

