Returning the favour

Enjoy cultural performances at a festival on Mahim beach

ATTEND

To celebrate the 90th week of successfully cleaning up and improving the state of Mahim beach, Indraneel Sengupta and Rabia Tewari are organising the second edition of the Opendoor fest.

The zero-waste festival, which will follow a weekly clean-up session by volunteers, will turn the beach into a venue featuring performances by Carnatic singer Chandada Bala Kalyan and harmonium and tabla artistes, Manoj Desai and Vinayak Netke. The walls facing the beach will also display artworks by ZA works.

'We want people to reclaim and use public spaces,' says Sengupta, founder of the Mahim Beach Clean Up campaign, explaining the idea of providing quality entertainment to those who turn up to clean the beach, for their services. 'We kept this a free event so it can also be accessible to people from all walks of life, unlike live shows which are so expensive,' he adds.

On May 25, 8 am to 10 am

At Entry point near Al Bahr CHS, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim West.

Call 9820606336

Free

