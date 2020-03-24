Reunion time for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh seem to be a match made in heaven. They have collaborated on three films and the next one has always been a bigger success than the last one. His infectious energy and enthusiasm blend well with the filmmaker's passion and perseverance, and their pair always crackles on the celluloid.

After the blockbuster success of Padmaavat, Bhansali said he isn't done with the actor yet. And Filmfare states that the two could team up for the fourth time in his another magnum opus, Baiju Bawra. This iconic and historic personality was a great musician who challenged the god of singing Tansen in a duel. Who better than Singh to look and play the part then?

And as far as the leading lady is concerned, it could be his lady-love from Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt. Bhatt and Bhansali are already doing Gangubai Kathiawadi and Singh and Bhatt are already on board for Karan Johar's Takht. So this could be their third film in three years straight. This drama is said to be similar to the 1952 film of the same name. Let's see what happens in the future, but we do expect some memorable and mesmerising music once again, in fact, Bhansali's best!

