Reunited with family, Jacqueline Fernandez goes down the memory lane and takes us along!

Finally, after staying away from her family for about 10 months, Jacqueline has re-united with her mother. The actress had been staying away from family alone in Mumbai while the lockdown was instated. Being back with her mother, Jacqueline had a trip down the memory lane and she totally takes us through.

In a trail of Instagram stories, Jacqueline is seen being the child around her mother as she cooks some some food for her.

Jacqueline also gives us a glance of the corners of the house which totally hold a special meaning for her, for instance, the table where the family eats together and the huge fish tank.

Truly, there's no greater happiness than reuniting with one's family and we are glad after all these months of staying away, Jacqueline is spending some family time.

Earlier also, the actress shared a beautiful video of the mother-daughter bonding with workouts and much more.

The actress on multiple occasions had mentioned on how she misses her parents and couldn't wait to re-unite with them as they live in a different country.

View this post on Instagram Best friends forever âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â #mumsie A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onSep 13, 2020 at 11:35pm PDT

On the work front, the recent song of the actress titled Genda Phool also crossed a milestone of 550 Million views and is counting. Jacqueline recently announced Kick 2 followed by Bhoot Police and has Attack in the pipeline. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

