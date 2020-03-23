Revealed! Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur once hacked his Facebook account

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that his wife, Nupur Nagar once hacked his Facebook account.

In a recent episode of 'Spicy Pitch', the usually mellow Bhuvneshwar opened up about his fun relationship with his wife. Bhuvneshwar returned to the India squad for the South Africa series after being sidelined by sports hernia last year.

However, he could not play as the series was postponed due to the coronavirous outbreak after the first ODI was washed out in Dharamshala.

"She [Nupur] asked me for the Facebook password, but I made some excuses. So the next day she tells me that this is your new password. She literally hacked my account and I have not used Facebook since then," Bhuvneshwar said.

