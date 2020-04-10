Revealed! Gisele Bundchen and hubby Tom Brady had marital issues

National Football League (NFL) star Tom Brady, 42, and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, 39, seem to be a picture perfect couple. However, in a recent interview, Tom revealed that there were moments in their marriage when his Brazilian wife Gisele was not happy with him.

"A couple of years ago, she didn't feel I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?' She wasn't satisfied with our marriage," Tom told USA's SiriusXM radio network.

The NFL champ said he had to "check" himself and make a "big transition" to get things back on track. "I needed to make a change in that," said Tom adding that life in a marriage is all about transition. "What worked for us 10 years ago, won't work for us forever," said Tom.

