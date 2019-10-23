Revealed! Here's why Maria Sharapova's throat hurts all the time

Tennis ace Maria Sharapova is one of the most vibrant sports stars in the game and has been around for over one and a half decade. Maria Sharapova has earned quite a few accolades for herself.

Maria Sharapova also held the record of being the youngest Grand Slam champion until recently it was broken by Bianca Andreescu. Maria Sharapova won the Wimbledon title in 2004 when she upset top seed, Serena Williams.

In a recent interview with Tennis World, Maria Sharapova was asked about facing issues of her throat hurting while she plays. Maria Sharapova was quick to reply, "From all that grunting even my throat hurts. I have done that since I was a young girl and just kind of stayed with me. You are absolutely right, my throat hurts all the time after I play matches."

Maria Sharapova also went on to talk about how she spends her time off the court. Maria Sharapova, owner of a candy company, also has a few other business ventures. Sharapova said, "I have a few businesses that I am a part of and that I invest in. The main one happens to be Sugarpova, a candy company that I launched in 2012. It's been that many years. Everything from gummies to cholocate to truffles, you name it, we make it. I love candy. I feel like it's that little indulgence and a little kid that comes out in me when I have really a great day or I win a tough match and I come home and there is a minibar and you are just like, I owe this to myself."

Maria Sharapova who turned 32 this April, has won the French Open twice (2012 and 2014), while the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open once each.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates