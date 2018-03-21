Revealed! Lionel Messi puked on the football pitch due to bad food habits

'I ate badly for many years: chocolates, fizzy drinks, and everything,' said Lionel Messi

A change in his diet has helped FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi not throw up on the pitch during games, the celebrated forward revealed . "I ate badly for many years: chocolates, fizzy drinks, and everything," Messi told La Cornisa TV.

"That is what made me throw up during games. Now I look after myself better. I eat fish, meat, salads. Everything is organised and taken care of," Lionel Messi added. Messi said that the birth of his first son, Thiago in 2012 influenced his life and he could take on-field defeats in a better way.

"The arrival of my first son [Thiago] made me open my mind, not to focus solely on my profession. In the end it's a game and everyone wants to win, be a champion and be the best. But at times it's not possible. You can't always win and not always the best one wins. I learned that when it's over, there are other things... being with my children, my wife, my family, the rest is secondary."

