Revealed! Nita Ambani's mantra for Mumbai Indians' IPL success

It was a celebration time for Mumbai Indians after they won the Indian Premier League for the fourth time.

But what went behind the team's success was not just the hard work and dedication of the players but also Nita Ambani's prayers.

While the final match of IPL was going on and Mumbai Indians were playing against Chennai Super Kings, Nita Ambani was spotted chanting and praying for the ultimate win.

View this post on Instagram Her secret mantra ð¤ð #nitaambani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onMay 12, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

Chandra Sekhar Sharma who is the panditji who Ambanis trust, "Religion helps in magnifying your powers on material things and making life more luxurious."

Pandit Chandra Shekhar Sharma shared with MenXP, “We do the 'Chandi paath' ahead of every match and yesterday, we performed it during the entire match, until Malinga's final ball. It is lord Durga's 'paath' and is performed in order to enhance one's luck. It gives you the power and the energy to do something in the way that it was meant to.”

Twitterati has shared some reactions also:

Hello Nita Ambani can you please accompany India on the world cup tour!!!



Just to do that!!

#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/yDmWU3FdRW — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) May 12, 2019

Nita Ambani's mantra worked really well. — Riddhi (@Desi_Chokri) May 12, 2019

Nita Ambani's prayers were so powerful though. Can someone tell me what is on her hand at time of prayers? So I can also get one of those to rescue myself #MI #MIvsCSK #IPL2019Final — smit (@_smitmistry_) May 12, 2019

However, the team won the title for the record fourth time and the fact that it is working is enough because now Mumbai has another trophy to boast about.

