Revealed! Olympic star Aly Raisman broke up with her boyfriend via FaceTime

US TV star Colton Underwood, on Tuesday released his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, where he revealed that former girlfriend and USA's Olympic medal-winning gymnast Aly Raisman ended their relationship via FaceTime.

Underwood, 28, and Raisman, 25, were in a relationship from August 2016 to April 2017. Underwood said that one day the couple attended an event in Houston and the next day, she suddenly decided to split. Underwood said he was driving when the FaceTime call happened.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates