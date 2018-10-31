Revealed! Sania Mirza and Shoaib Akhtar's newborn child's name is Izhaan

tennis

India's tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are proud parents to son; name him Izhaan

Sania Mirza with husband Shoaib Malik

India's tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who were blessed with a son yesterday, have named the little one Izhaan Mirza-Malik. The first name means God's gift, as the parents feel that he is truly one. Sania delivered the baby in Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad. Shoaib broke the news on social media, tweeting: "Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah.

Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled." Sania married Shoaib on April 12, 2010. Wishes started pouring in for the couple on social media after Malik announced the news on Twitter. Here are a few: Bollywood director Farah Khan: "My dearest n best friend becomes a mum!! @mirzasaniar I couldn't b happier lov uuuuu n arriving soon to meet the lil prince."

India women's cricketer Mithali Raj: "Congratulations @MirzaSania ! Love & blessings to brand new parents & the new born." Harbhajan Singh: Congratulations to @MirzaSania and @realshoaibmalik on the baby boy Welcome to a wonderful new life!" Shahid Afridi: "Bohot bohot mubarak ho @realshoaibmalik and @MirzaSania. May Allah always keep you and your family happy and healthy Ameen."

