Revealed! Tennis hottie Caroline Wozniacki fears being under water

She may be a firebrand on the tennis court, but Danish champ Caroline Wozniacki 27, fears water. Well, not really water but being underwater. During a brief round of the game, 2 Truths and a Lie, organised by the WTA, the World No. 2 revealed her little secret.

The three questions by Wozniacki, from which one had to be a lie, were: 1) she was born in 1990, 2) she turned pro in 2005 and 3) she's a certified scuba diver. Scuba diving is the lie here. And Wozniacki explained why. “I kind of get claustrophobic if I go too deep in the water. So that wouldn't be for me,” she said.

