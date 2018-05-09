Revealed: The reason why Alia Bhatt agreed to do Raazi

Alia calls her role in Raazi quite challenging



A still from Raazi

Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Alia is excited to be a part of the film. Hindustan Ki Kasam, which released in 1999 had a woman portraying a spy in the film. So, is Raazi similar to that?

Alia Bhatt has refuted any similarities to Raazi with the aforementioned film stating that she hasn't seen the film yet but feels the Meghna Gulzar directorial is definitely different from that. Alia says the story is inspired from real life incidents and not anything from celluloid.

Shedding light on her Raazi character Sehmat, Alia Bhatt says she's a young girl who is thrust into a difficult situation, where she can neither escape nor enter without peril, a fact she struggles with. Alia says she is portraying two entirely different characters almost like a double role. She found it tough to play a wife and spy and maintain the expressions required for both characters.

Alia Bhatt adds she feels lucky to get such films as Raazi as it helps her grow as a performer. The actress confessed she feared doing easy roles and enjoys playing challenging ones. Alia says doing films like Udta Punjab and Highway has always been somewhat of a goal for her. She feels solving issues related to human bonding is where the real problem lies.

Alia calls her role in Raazi quite challenging and has also termed her part in Kalak challenging as well. She feels this is the best phase of her career where she gets to do such performances. Raazi will release on May 11

