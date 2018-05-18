Revealed! This is what Shilpa Shinde will do with Bigg Boss 11 prize money

Shilpa Shinde bagged the coveted trophy of the reality show Bigg Boss 11 in January, and has now revealed her plans of how she would utilise the money



Shilpa Shinde rose to fame with television serial, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and won hearts with her homely demeanour in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She won the show by surpassing tough contender Hina Khan and won the coveted trophy and cash worth Rs 44 lakh.

The actress recently purchased a flat in Mumbai's Malad area. There was a buzz that she bought the flat with her Bigg Boss prize money. However, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, Shilpa Shinde cleared the rumour and said that she did not use her prize money to buy this flat.

Talking about it, she said, "What? No! I mean I have purchased a flat in Malad, but that is not with my Bigg Boss prize." She further added, "I had bought it with my earnings that were released by producers of Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain just before I was offered Bigg Boss. I made the payment and went to the Bigg Boss house. So, a lot of paperwork I finished once I came out. In fact, now I feel that maybe this is why people thought that I bought the house from the prize money."

When further asked what she would want to do with the Bigg Boss cash prize, she revealed, "I always had thought that if I ever win the show, I will only use the prize money for other people, in my dad's memory. And now that I have won it, I want to make a place for old people. Actually, I have realised all that old people want from you is that they want to talk. And in our busy lives and work, we barely get any time for a freewheeling chat with our folks."

The Bigg Boss 11 winner said that this idea came from her personal experience after interacting with the elderly. "I have this concept that I will create a creche for old people. Yes, a creche, how when you go to work you drop kids to their creche and there they mingle with other kids and at the same time are in safe hands and you know they have been looked after. Similarly, I have seen many children (working couples, daughters or sons) have to hire a helper who looks after their parents. Instead of this, they can send their parents to the creche where they will meet like-minded and same age group people who they can chat with, discuss, play games etc. Helpers working there will look after their meals, medicines etc. So, the children can be stress-free while at work. I have decided to utilise my Bigg Boss winning amount for this," said Shinde.

She is currently working on Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan with comedian-actor Sunil Grover.

