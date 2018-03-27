Revealed! Tiger Woods dumped girlfriend after dating for 4 years, at age 20

The book Ã¢ÂÂ Tiger Woods written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, which will be released today, tells of how a few months before he turned 20



Tiger Woods

Golf great Tiger Woods, 42, was quite a heartbreaker even before the series of affairs wrecked his marriage, according to a new book on him, reported British tabloid, The Sun.



Dina Gravell

The book — Tiger Woods written by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, which will be released today, tells of how a few months before he turned 20, Woods dumped his girlfriend of four years, Dina Gravell by sending her suitcase to her parents’ hotel, with a handwritten note, telling her it was all over. Gravell and Woods started dating when he was just 15.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates