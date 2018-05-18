Revealed why Race 3 trailer was launched exactly a month before release

Salman Khan wanted to treat all his fans in the same time span as the Ramadan festival



Salman Khan in Race 3

Right before the celebrations of Ramadan begins, Salman Khan treated the audience with the much-anticipated trailer of Race 3. The trailer was a perfect treat for all the Salman Khan fans as it was released a month before its EID release. Salman Khan wanted to treat all his fans in the same time span as the Ramadan festival. Ramadan is celebrated for a month before Eid, with the fasting leading up to the auspicious occasion of Eid. Likewise, Salman wanted the trailer to release just before Ramadan and lead up to the Eid date.

With Race 3, Salman Khan is coming back with action this EID and will see the actor in an electrifying avatar. Race 3 takes the action franchise a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. While we got to see lot of action and drama in the trailer, the film is all set to blow up your mind with interesting twists and turns.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.

