Revenue inspector caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Odisha

A revenue inspector has been arrested by anti-corruption vigilance sleuths in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe for submitting an inquiry report in connection with a mutation case. The revenue inspector, Deba Prasad Nayak, working in Darpan Nagar Revenue circle in Jajpur had demanded the illegal gratification of Rs 8,000 from Arjuna Samal of Bahadanga village for submitting the inquiry report in a mutation case filed by his daughter, a vigilance press release said. Nayak was caught red-handed when he was accepting Rs 8,000 from Samal near a school yesterday. The bribe money was recovered from Nayak's possession.

His residence at Nuhandi village in Jagatsinghpur district was raided after his arrest. In a separate case, a lineman at a junior engineer's office at Patrapur in Ganjam district was also arrested by vigilance personnel yesterday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

He was arrested when he was accepting Rs 3,500 from a person for providing electrical connection to his house, the release said. His residence was also raided after his arrest.

