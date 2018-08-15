Revenue officer shot dead by bike-borne men in Gurgaon

crime

Three unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fired at them following which Singh died on the spot while his driver sustained serious injuries, said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurgaon Police

Representational picture

A senior revenue official was allegedly shot dead on Monday by three unknown bike-borne men here, police said. The incident took place at 2 pm when Ishwar Singh, senior revenue officer (Patwari) of the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructural Development Corporation, was going with his driver and other officials at Sector 1 for mapping of a land belonging to the HSIIDC.

Three unidentified bike-borne men allegedly opened fire at them following which Singh died on the spot while his driver sustained serious injuries, said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurgaon Police. The official said that the land belongs to the HSIIDC, but local residents of the adjoining village claimed that the it belongs to panchayat. "We are investigating the case and efforts are on to nab the culprits," Bokan added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever