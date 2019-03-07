Revisiting Ardh Satya with Govind Nihalani at Khar

things-to-do

A discussion with an iconic filmmaker promises to be a treat for students of cinema

A still from Govind Nihalani's Ardh Satya

The release of director Govind Nihalani's Ardh Satya more than 30 years ago was a historic moment in the country's cinema sphere. The movie remains one of the acclaimed cop-dramas till date, with Om Puri playing the protagonist — a policeman battling the system.

This Sunday, Nihalani will talk about the making of the film at a Khar venue. This was the Nihalani's second film and also featured a poem by Marathi writer Dilip Chitre. Amrish Puri, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah and Sadashiv Amrapurkar were some of the other big names in the 1983 film.

“With this movie, we were dealing with the institution of the police as a subject for the first time. The film was based on some real incidents, and it wasn't glamorous but stuck to reality as we see it. That's why it was noticed,” says Nihalani.

The session is an opportunity for budding filmmakers to secure tips from Nihalani and engage with his views on filmmaking. Watching the movie before you attend the session would be a good idea.

At Above The Habitat, 1st and 4th, Hotel Unicontinental, Road Number 3, Khar West.

On March 10, 4.30 pm

Call 9833358490

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

