Revisiting terror made Anupam Kher value humanity

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says his 501st film, Hotel Mumbai, celebrates real-life heroes, and taught him to value humanity. In the Anthony Maras-directed movie, Kher features in the role of Hemant Oberoi, the celebrated chef of the hotel who was instrumental in saving the lives of many stuck in the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

The movie, based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, also stars Indian-British actor Dev Patel. "The film celebrates the real-life heroes and how they were able to discover their own courage. Sometimes you discover your own courage in a situation like this. As actors, we are widely celebrated. But these are the heroes who need to be in the spotlight. This film made me learn the biggest lesson of my life — to value humanity above all. It’s been 35 amazing years for me in this great industry. I have had the fortune of working in impeccable films, and with equally impeccable talent.

Any actor would agree that one doesn’t count the number of movies they do. An actor is greedy for more parts; for better parts and that’s what my journey has been defined by. [This film is a] landmark project for me and for all those brave souls who help continue the spirit of humanity in dire times of need."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever