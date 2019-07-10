Reviving bedtime stories

things-to-do

Renew the relationship you share with your child at a storytelling workshop

Workshop

One cannot argue that the advent of the Internet, the exposure to cartoons and the presence of multiple channels on YouTube, designed to keep kids glued, has helped create a disconnect between parents and their children today.

This Saturday, rekindle it at a storytelling session where parents will be encouraged to create stories on demand in a bid to revive the beautiful culture of bedtime stories. Organised by Satish deSa and his wife, Sheetal, founders of Wagtales, a storytelling collective, the workshop hopes to arm parents with the skill to conjure and tell riveting tales, which help in the emotional, linguistic and intellectual development of children. The event will include simple exercises, activities and suggestions.





On: July 13, 4 pm to 7.30 pm

At: The Actiwitty Cluster, Dev Kunj, Dadar West.

Call: 9820250619

