Reviving Indian art

An exhibition brings contemporary miniatures and folk and tribal art to town

Dhani Ram, Radha Krishna in Rain, natural pigment on paper

ART

In a world of cut-throat competition, it's rare to find contemporary artists taking the artistic legacy of their families forward, to not only keep the eclecticism of Indian art alive, but also to help it evolve with time. Saffronart Studios, an international auction house, is hosting an exhibition titled Living and Inspired Traditions, which will feature the work of various schools of Rajput and Mughal miniature paintings and portray iconic themes and subjects including the Ragamalas, Baramasa and Gita Govinda, to name a few.

Speaking about the exhibition, CEO Dinesh Vazirani says, "We're pleased to showcase the richness of India's cultural and artistic diversity and hope to reach out to a wide audience." The paintings include Radha Krishna in Rain (from the Gita Govinda) by Dhani Ram and Lakshmana Pulling Thorn from Rama's Foot (from the Ramayana) by Vijay Sharma. The exhibition will also display folk and tribal art and textiles. The artists, including Gopal Joshi, Mahesh Sharma, Sanjay Chitara and Pranab Narayan Das have won national awards and other accolades for their contribution towards Indian art.

On July 25 to 28, 11 am to 7 pm at Saffronart, Industry Manor, Prabhadevi.

Call 9820888743

Ritu Ailani

