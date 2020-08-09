Reviving rice papads

Andheri resident Krishnaveni Menon's dream was to become food entrepreneur, but somehow, the circumstances weren't favourable. This year, on her 60th birthday, she decided to act on her long-standing ambition. The result is Amma's Papad, a small business of homemade rice crisps. "We all love papad, but we often underestimate its value," she says. "It is versatile and can even give popcorn a run for its money."



Krishnaveni Menon

Menon's crisps are made using organic kolam rice, jeera, and a special masala, whose ingredients she won't reveal. What we do know is that it's a family recipe that she has been using for 25 years. "It's not so much about profits as reviving the culture of rice papads, because these days, they are tough to procure even in villages, let alone in cities." Through the venture, Menon also wants to convey that it's never too late to turn entrepreneur. "It can be immensely rewarding." A packet of 12 Amma's Papads will cost you R60.

Call: 9029965535

