Reward sportspersons without any delay

With a degree of professionalism coming into sport, though a lot more needs to be done, and dreams of multi-sport powerhouse not seeming like a laughable notion, sportspersons seem to be in a better position than before

Fortunately, Indian sport is running out of stories about athletes struggling against humongous heartbreaking odds, poor families desperately sacrificing even more so that their talented child gets opportunities to train… those stories were sadly the norm, rather than the exception of the 1990s, early 2000s.

So a story like that of Dharun Ayyasamy, winner of the silver medal in the men's 400m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta, is heartrending. Ayyasamy, 21, talked about his mother, a school teacher, working very hard so that he can make a name for himself. He had lost his father when he was 8, his mother brought him up and his sister on a salary of Rs 14,000.

Now, the Tamil Nadu government needs to step up and reward this youngster. Awards announced by chief ministers and other politicians need to be given quickly to the athletes. These politicians earn a quick two minutes of fame, announcing some cash awards to sportspersons who do well at international meets. These, at times, have never been given and the politician has conveniently disappeared earning his momentary fame. Let this not happen to this courageous young man, who had admitted to this paper that he needs the finance and now, needs a job.

It is when the country stands up and in this case, the State and Central government and athletes are encouraged, live in a degree of comfort and made to train with financial woes behind them that they can give their best. Their only adversary should be the one on the start line, not financial or family troubles. Here is to the sterling silver hurdler and his brave, indomitable mother. Reward them, India.

