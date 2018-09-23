Rewari gang-rape case: Haryana Police arrests two main accused

crime

The accused, Pankaj and Manish, were on the run for almost two weeks

Representational Image

The Haryana Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested the two main accused in the Rewari gang-rape case.

The accused, Pankaj and Manish, were on the run for almost two weeks. They were arrested from Satnali in Mahendragarh district.

The victim, a 19-year-old school topper, was abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on September 12 while she was on the way to a coaching institute.

Earlier, the SIT announced the arrest of a third accused, Nishu and two other men - Deendayal, the owner of a tubewell room where the crime took place in Mahendragarh, and Sanjeev Kumar, a medical practitioner who had treated the victim.

Both Deendayal and Sanjeev were booked as they did not inform police despite knowing about the crime.

The police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information on the absconding accused, all residents of Kanina village.

The victim, who has identified her attackers, and her parents had earlier accused the police of not taking action and dealing with the matter casually.

She said they gave her sedative-laced water to drink and gang-raped her in a room in agricultural fields till she fell unconscious. They later dumped her at a bus stop near her village.

