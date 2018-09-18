Rewari women activists seek justice for rape survivor

national

The 19-year-old woman from Rewari, a recipient of the President's award for her academic achievements at school, was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men last week

Women stage a protest in New Delhi on Monday, demanding justice for a gang-rape survivor in Haryana. Pic/AFP

Members of several women's rights organisations protested outside the Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday to demand justice for the woman who was gang-raped in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, and stringent action against the accused.

The 19-year-old woman from Rewari, a recipient of the President's award for her academic achievements at school, was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men last week. The Haryana cops have arrested three men, including one of the prime accused.

