RF Young Champs beat U-14 Man Utd 1-0

Nita Ambani, Chairperson Football Sports Development Ltd and Richard Mastres, Chief Executive of Premier League swap pennants as part of the ISL-PL partnership agreement yesterday

Reliance Foundation Young Champs overcame Manchester United under-14s in the final showpiece event of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground in Navi Mumbai.

RF Young Champs beat United Under-14s 1-0 on Friday in a celebration of youth football and a coming together of two footballing cultures. Rashid CK, who had been impressive from the beginning, scored the first goal of the match as he took an accurate shot from the corner of the box.

United immediately responded as Tomas Jones deftly put the ball in the back of the net. However, the forward was subsequently found to be in an offside position and hence that goal was ruled out.

