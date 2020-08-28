Rhea Chakraborty captured snapping at paparazzi

A video showing actress Rhea Chakraborty snapping at mediapersons who hound her car and try to click her photos has gone viral. In the video, an angry Rhea bangs on the car's window pane with her elbow. She makes the gesture at the window, even as a media person tries capturing her in a frame.

The incident happened on Friday as she was on her way for CBI questioning in connection with the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This is for the first time that Rhea was being questioned by the federal agency, after it took over the case on August 6.

Besides Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Neeraj Singh have also been questioned.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the various angles into the case, along with the CBI.

