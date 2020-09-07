Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh over bogus medical prescription

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Monday filed a police complaint against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh over a bogus medical prescription for him.

In the complaint, Rhea has also named Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for offences of forgery, NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020 for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting Sushant as an out-patient department person.

"When he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing schedule drugs, which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substances and Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines," the complaint read.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed that the complaint has been filed with Mumbai police.

Earlier in the day, Rhea appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second day in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle.

On Sunday, she appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a six-hour grilling amid speculations that the actress would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug-related allegations that have emerged in the death case.

Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams in various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.

Earlier on Saturday, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda, his house helper Dipesh Sawant were arrested and sent to the NCB custody till September 9.

